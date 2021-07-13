Though Casey Anthony maintains that she doesn’t know how her adorable daughter, Caylee died, her parents never seemed to buy that story. Despite the ups and downs in their relationship, however, it seems George Anthony is ready to forgive.

“I just want to let her know how I felt,” he said on The Dr. Oz Show in 2019, one year after his near-fatal car crash. Casey’s father wrote an emotional letter to his notorious daughter, seeking a reconciliation. “I know of one thing I did say to her: ‘I would love to see you and I would love for mom to know where you’re at, how you’re doing.'”

George continued, “I said, ‘Casey, no matter what, I’m still your dad and I love you.’ That was hard for me, but I needed to get that from me because you can’t move on if you keep on holding all these things inside, you need to be able to express yourself.”

Prior to his near-death experience, George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, revealed they didn’t trust their daughter.

“Casey knows what happened to Caylee. I feel that in my heart,” George said on Crime Watch Daily. Casey has claimed that George was with Caylee when she died, and he insisted that’s a lie. “Do I feel that she took my granddaughter’s life? I don’t want to believe that, but Casey is the one [who] can answer that question.”

Cindy doesn’t think Casey would have murdered her daughter on purpose, but she still believes their granddaughter’s death was her fault.

“No, I don’t think, I truly, honestly don’t think she killed her,” said Cindy. “I don’t know. I don’t know if it was an accident or what happened. I don’t know if Casey got distracted and Caylee drowned in the pool.” Cindy also revealed that Casey had been suffering from frequent seizures and may have blacked out during Caylee’s death and not remembered what happened.

So does Casey talk to her parents? For Casey’s dad, their relationship is likely over for good. “I don’t want to see her, I don’t want to talk to her. I’ve always said that I would never talk to my daughter. I actually lost my daughter and my granddaughter in 2008.” Cindy, on the other hand, last saw her daughter nearly five years ago — around December 2016. She did not mention if she would see her again.

Casey made national headlines in 2008 and became the central figure in a criminal trial that captivated the country. By 2011, she was acquitted of her 2-year-old daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Casey’s parents first spoke out because they want the public to understand how painful the experience was for them.

“I really believe out there, you know, there’s a certain amount of people [who] don’t really understand what we’ve been through, how traumatic it’s been for these last nine years,” said George, who admitted it got so bad that he tried to commit suicide. “I guess I didn’t drink enough alcohol, I didn’t take enough pills.”

Despite George and Cindy’s harsh assessment of their daughter, a source close to the controversial Florida native insisted she’s unfazed by their comments.

“Casey’s parents have always given these interviews. From day one, they have done this. And for what? Casey just rolled her eyes at the things they tell the media,” one source told People. Another added, “For Casey, it was like, ‘Whatever.’ They have always been critical of her, even from the time she was a girl. So why would anything change now? She feels like they’ve never truly been supportive of her. Casey doesn’t wish them any ill will or anything. They’re her parents, and she really does love them. But she doesn’t spend her time obsessing about what George and Cindy say about her — especially publicly. She has moved on.”