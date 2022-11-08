The case that gripped the nation. It’s been more than 11 years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder charges after her high-profile trial for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, who was reportedly last seen alive in June 2008. How did Caylee Anthony die? Keep reading to find out everything to know about the case, including cause of death, where Casey Anthony is today and more.

How Did Caylee Anthony Die?

Though there is no official cause of death, investigators found a bag of human remains later identified as Caylee’s in a wooded area about a half-mile from Caylee’s grandparents’ Orlando, Florida, home – where the toddler and her mom were living at the time – in December 2008, per CNN.

At the time, Orange County medical examiner Dr. Jan Garavaglia told the outlet that the cause of death would be listed as homicide by undetermined means and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

What Happened to Caylee Anthony?

It is still unknown exactly what happened to Caylee. Initially, Anthony had told investigators that she dropped her daughter off at the apartment of a babysitter, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez. She then claimed when she went to pick Caylee up, no one was at the residence. A woman of the same name came forward in September 2008 and told authorities she didn’t know Caylee or Anthony. She was later cleared of any involvement, per ABC News.

Forensic experts found evidence of body decomposition and traces of chloroform in the trunk of Anthony’s car, according to the outlet. Although lab reports from the FBI showed that a hair found in the trunk of Anthony’s car had “characteristics of apparent decomposition” and was “microscopically similar” to strands of hair found on Caylee’s hairbrush, the report could not conclusively say the hair came from Caylee.

Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

While Anthony was acquitted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter, the jury found her guilty on four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement. She was sentenced to four years in jail with credit for time served in July 2011.

After her release from prison, Anthony started a photography business in 2015, which is now inactive, In Touch confirmed. She launched a private investigation firm in Florida in 2020. Paperwork for a company titled “Case Research & Consulting Services LLC” was filed with the Florida Division of Corporation under her name on December 14 of that year.

As of November 2022, it appears that Anthony is still living in Florida in a home owned by private detective Patrick McKenna, who worked as the lead investigator on her case.

Casey Anthony’s New Documentary: What to Know

Anthony will tell her side of the story on camera for the first time in Peacock’s limited three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premieres on the streaming service on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” series director, Alexandra Dean, said in a statement. “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

Dean continued, “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”