Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven Brown (née Adams), welcomed baby No. 3, a son named Everest Makai Joshua Brown.

Bear, 37, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 21, to announce the arrival of their son. “Baby boy is here,” he wrote alongside a photo of him cradling the newborn in the hospital. “Pictures and what not to come! He couldn’t wait one more day for his scheduled c-section lol.”

The reality star then said that the baby was born on Tuesday, August 20.

Raiven also shared details of the birth on her own Instagram profile, announcing that Everest weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces when he was born. “Our family is complete we are so very blessed with another sweet boy,” she wrote alongside adorable photos of their son. “He is healthy and we are doing great couldn’t ask for more.”

The couple previously welcomed son River in March 2020 and son Cove Gabriel Caden Brown in 2023. While Cove was in the NICU for the first few days after his birth, Raiven told fans that Everest didn’t need to go to the NICU and was “doing amazing.”

She continued to share sweet moments about the birth experience by posting a photo of Bear holding the newborn as he wore scrubs in the hospital. “The best daddy,” she captioned the snapshot taken shortly after he gave birth.

Raiven then reiterated that she and Bear were done having kids by sharing an adorable photo of Everest resting. “Soaking up my last newborn baby,” she captioned the photo. “The newborn stage is way [too] short!”

Bear and Raiven welcomed their third son together eight months after announcing her pregnancy.

“Surprise #babynumber3,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023 alongside a photo that included baby clothes, a sonogram and gold and silver Christmas decorations. The snapshot also featured a sign that read, “We are expecting a special delivery. Due to arrive August 2024.”

The couple first got engaged in August 2019 and had an off-again, on-again relationship before they tied the knot in January 2022. While Bear and Raiven’s romance seems to be going strong today, she previously revealed they temporarily took a break in December 2022.

“Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first,” she told her social media followers at the time. “We will be coparenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

However, they managed to work through their issues and confirmed they reconciled in January 2023 while celebrating their anniversary. “Happy anniversary to the moon and back. First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once but not really! Thanks for being my movie date,” the mother of three wrote alongside a photo of Bear eating popcorn, as well as other pictures taken during their relationship.

Raiven has proven how strong their romance is by sharing several sweet tributes to Bear and their sons on social media, including a snapshot of her kissing her husband in May. “My love,” she wrote in the caption alongside a blue heart emoji.