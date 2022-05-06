Over a decade after being acquitted in the infamous murder trial for her daughter, Casey Anthony has tried to maintain a normal life and keep a low profile. Her total net worth is estimated to be $10,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep scrolling to see how she makes her money.

Casey’s Bankruptcy

In January 2013, two years after a jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder, Anthony filed for bankruptcy. She claimed about $1,000 in assets and $800,000 in liabilities, saying she had zero income at the time. Additionally, Anthony listed around 80 creditors, among them a $500,000 debt to her attorney Jose Baez and a $145,660.21 debt to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, per bankruptcy court documents. The documents also stated that Anthony’s proposal to sell the rights to her life story was “novel.”

During a 2013 meeting with creditors in her bankruptcy case, Anthony said she was surviving off support from friends and strangers who would send her gift cards and cash.

MEGA

Where Is Casey Anthony Today?

“Casey is writing a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed,” source told In Touch exclusively in March 2020.

At that point, she had already completed three chapters. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told,” the insider added at the time. “Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it.”

What Is Casey Anthony’s Job?

Casey works as a researcher and previously tried to start a photography business in 2016. In December 2020, Anthony launched a private investigation firm in Florida. According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail, paperwork was filed with the Florida Division of Corporation for a new company titled “Case Research & Consulting Services LLC” under her name.

Her Movie

Casey told The Daily Mail in 2019 that she was working on a movie about her life. However, it was reported in 2020 that the film, tentatively entitled As I Was Told, was scrapped due to COVID-19.

In a rare 2017 interview with the Associated Press, Casey said she “sleeps pretty good at night,” despite what happened many years ago.