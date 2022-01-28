We watched The Little Couple‘s family make countless memories in their Houston, Texas house and later their St. Petersburg abode, but Dr. Jennifer Arnold, her husband, Bill Klein, and their two kids, William and Zoey, have since relocated to Boston. Here’s everything you need to know about where the TLC brood now calls home.

When did The Little Couple move to Boston?

In January 2022, Jen revealed she accepted positions at the Boston Children’s Hospital as well as Harvard University. “This!” she captioned a photo of a notebook that read “Make Things Happen.”

In Touch confirmed the pair sold their massive St. Petersburg home on November 1, 2021, for $3.99 million, earning a $1.89 million profit.

When did The Little Couple move to Florida?

Bill, Jen and the crew moved from Texas to Florida in June 2017, when Jen was offered a job there. The timing was unfortunate, though, because soon after moving into the stunning $2.1 million canal-front home complete with a beautiful pool and spa, they had to evacuate due to Hurricane Irma.

“My family calls me a hurricane magnet. I have been followed by hurricanes in Orlando, Miami, Pittsburgh, Houston and now St. Petersburg,” the neonatologist wrote via Instagram at the time.

Jen updated her social media followers about another tropical storm they faced, which moved up the Florida coast after strengthening to a hurricane, per CNN. “Getting ready for Elsa. Now a category 1. Staying safe,” the Think Big: Overcoming Obstacles With Optimism author captioned a video at the time, showing the strong winds in her sprawling backyard on July 7, 2021. “So far so good,” she added in another message.

Where did The Little Couple live in Florida?

Since Jen’s job was at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, they found a lovely house nearby. St. Petersburg is smack dab in the center of Florida’s west coast, and their seaside home was in the ritzy city’s Snell Isle neighborhood. Jen was happy to be living in Florida again because it’s where she grew up.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

What happened to The Little Couple‘s house in Houston?

The home we saw on the show was in Hurricane Harvey’s path in Houston, but luckily, it was totally undamaged. The couple listed the Knollwood/Woodside area home for $1.2 million in September 2017 after remodeling its interior to a standard size, since it had been modified to accommodate their height. Although they no longer live there, Bill will likely return to the city of Houston to work on his pet supply store Rocky and Maggie’s Pet Boutique, where he has a storefront.