There are two holidays that the stars of The Little Couple, Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, like to celebrate the most with their family: Halloween and Christmas.

In gearing up for October holiday, Jen and Bill love helping their children, son William and daughter Zoey, get all decked out in the cutest and coolest Halloween costumes. Each year, the mom and dad of two go above and beyond with their kids’ spooky getups.

Since Will and Zoey’s 2013 adoption and reality TV debut, the children have gotten dressed up for trick-or-treating each year both in St. Petersburg and their former home of Houston, Texas, with Jen documenting their costumes since 2015 on Instagram.

The slew of characters the children have dressed up include Star Wars‘ helmeted baddie Darth Vader, Anna from Frozen, Belle from Beauty and the Beast — and those are just a few from the Disney-verse.

And while coronavirus ruined a lot of trick-or-treating plans across the U.S. in 2020, Will and Zoey proved that you don’t need to go door to door for candy to have a good time.

Sharing a photo of Zoey’s adorable Wonder Woman costume, Jen admitted they wouldn’t be trick-or-treating with COVID restrictions in place and wrote at the time, “It was a super hero kind of #halloween — unfortunately no No trick or treating for us this year but we did get to have fun giving away candy in a socially distanced way!”

Jen also shared a video of tube contraption that Bill and Jen’s father David built for the occasion, aptly dubbed the “socially distanced candy dispenser,” which made it easy to drop candy from the top of the stairs and into the bucket down below of a would-be trick-or-treater.

With another Halloween almost upon us, time will tell what adorable outfits they’ll wear this year!

Keep scrolling to see all of the cutest Halloween costumes worn by Will and Zoey throughout the years!