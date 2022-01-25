Time to move on! The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein have sold their enormous St. Petersburg, Florida, home for $3.99 million, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The reality TV stars, who are parents to son Will and daughter Zoey, listed the property in September 2021 and not only did it sell on November 1, the property was purchased at asking price, which is nearly twice what the parents of two paid for it.

Jen and Bill purchased their Florida home in 2017 for $2.1 million, according to Realtor.com, making their sale a $1.89 million profit.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

Their former St. Petersburg property is located in the Snell Isle neighborhood of the city, is 5,441 square feet and is situated right on the waterfront.

The six-bedroom, four and a half-bath home has an elevator, a heated salt water pool and hot tub, a media room and a home office.

In addition to the spacious bedrooms and many baths, the house has a formal dining room, a master suite with a kitchenette and is next door to a golf course.

The news of their selling their Florida home comes after Jen revealed that she accepted the position of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program as well as a position on Harvard’s staff as part of the institution’s medical school teaching hospital.

Since her big reveal of her new positions, Boston Children’s Hospital has added Jen to their website as a member of their staff.

“I am both a passionate neonatologist and healthcare simulation educator,” Jen, who was previously the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center, wrote in her bio as her “Philosophy of Care,” adding, “As a person born with a physical disability, a rare type of skeletal dysplasia, it has been my goal as a physician to give back and help future generations of babies and kids lead healthy and happy lives. It was the inspiration of my own surgeon, Dr. Steven Kopits, who inspired me to enter into medicine.”

While there hasn’t been a confirmation by either Jen or Bill on whether they’ve moved permanently to Boston, it will most likely be a matter of time before Jen or Bill share the big announcement on their Instagram.