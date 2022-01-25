Saying goodbye to the Sunshine State! The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and Bill Klein have seemingly moved to Boston amid big changes in their family’s life.

Speculation about their recent or upcoming move first started when Jen made the subtle announcement that she had accepted a new job far away from their St. Petersburg, Florida, home.

While she didn’t outright say she had gotten a new job, she posted a photo of notebook over letterhead that boasted not only Boston’s Children Hospital but also Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital. In addition to the photo, Jen added “change is good” and “more to come” in her hashtags.

However, despite her ambiguous hint, Boston Children’s Hospital made it official by adding Jen to their website as a member of their staff.

In addition to her duties as program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program, she’ll also join the faculty of Harvard.

“I am both a passionate neonatologist and healthcare simulation educator,” Jen wrote in her bio as her “Philosophy of Care,” adding, “As a person born with a physical disability, a rare type of skeletal dysplasia, it has been my goal as a physician to give back and help future generations of babies and kids lead healthy and happy lives. It was the inspiration of my own surgeon, Dr. Steven Kopits, who inspired me to enter into medicine.”

With Jen, who was previously the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center, situated up in Boston, it makes sense that the Jen and Bill have sold their enormous St. Petersburg, Florida, home for $3.99 million, In Touch previously confirmed.

The reality TV stars, who are parents to son Will and daughter Zoey, listed the home in September 2021 before it was finally bought in November.

With Jen and Bill having bought their St. Petersburg home in 2017 for $2.1 million, according to Realtor.com, they made a $1.89 million profit from the sale.

A cross-country move can be tough, but thankfully, Jen and Bill pulled it off before when they moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg.

Time will tell whether or not the parents of two address the move on their social media, but with Jen’s teases of “more to come,” it seems that a big update is in store soon.