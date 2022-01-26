The Little Couple has been on TLC since 2009, but after all this time, fans still aren’t sure what star Jen Arnold does for a living. Luckily, the 47-year-old recently updated fans.

In an Instagram post shared in January 2022, the reality TV mama, who shares kids William and Zoey with husband Bill Klein, revealed her impressive new jobs. Not only would she be joining the Boston Children’s Hospital, but she also earned a spot as part of Harvard University’s faculty.

“This!” she captioned a photo of a notebook that read “Make Things Happen.” She added the hashtags “#changeisgood” and “#lifeisshort” among others.

Courtesy of Jen Arnold/Instagram

Of course, this means the famous family will be moving from Florida to New England. In Touch exclusively confirmed the couple sold their massive St. Petersburg abode for $3.99 million, making a whopping $1.89 million profit. After listing the property in September 2021, it sold on November 1 that same year.

In 2017, the pair moved to Florida from Texas for her then-new job. Jen and Bill relocated themselves and their two adopted children to St. Petersburg so she could take a job as the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center.

While living in Houston, she was board certified in pediatric and neonatal medicine and served as the director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital. She also took the education route and taught neonatology at Baylor University.

The reality TV personality received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, She then completed a residency, Master of Science in medical education and did her neonatal-perinatal fellowship training at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical School.

But Jen didn’t always want to be a doctor! She explained in a 2019 interview with the Tampa Bay Times about her career path.

“I love medicine and I love science, but I almost became a marine biologist,” she recalled. “I went to the University of Miami and then I encountered something called physical chemistry and I thought, what am I thinking?”

Jen never actually took that physical chemistry course and that caused her to rethink her profession. “I also realized I’m not much of a lab person, I’m more of a people person,” she said. “So, I applied to med school.”

She added that she applied to more than 30 med schools and was suspicious of the schools that wanted her to attend. “In my personal statement I said that I was a little person and that I had benefited from great health care and I wanted to give back to kids,” she said. “I never know to this day if that’s why I didn’t get any other interviews, but I feel like it probably had something to do with it.”