Big move! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed that they are moving. The couple made the announcement on their Dillard Family blog on Tuesday, April 19.

In the blog post, Jill, 30, and Derick, 33, said they are “joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market.” While they wrote they’re “sad” to be moving out of the Lowell, Arkansas home they bought three years ago, the Counting On alums added they “pray” their old home “brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories” there.

The blog post concluded with the couple explaining that they are moving because Derick accepted a new job. The pair added that they are “super excited for new adventures!”

Jill and Derick included a photo of the exterior of their old home with a “For Sale” sign on the front lawn. The house has a brick exterior with a white garage door and a sidewalk leading up to the front door.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – did not include information on where they are moving or what Derick’s new job is. However, In Touch was able to confirm that the reality stars have put their current home on the market for $279,9000. As of April 19, the house has been on the market for four days.

According to the listing on Realtor.com, Jill and Derick’s first Arkansas home was built in 2019 and spans 1,486 square feet. The single-family home boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, which gave the couple and their two sons – Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4 – plenty of space.

The listing includes plenty of photos of the inside of Jill and Derick’s home. The house features a spacious living room and kitchen, as well as a laundry room and office. On the outside, the property includes a large front lawn area and a nice porch. The home also has a huge backyard, which is fenced off to create privacy from their neighbors.

The family’s home is being sold by Joseph Hayes & Associates with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty – Bentonville.

Jill and Derick – who are currently expecting their third child together – announced their move just weeks after the father of two passed the Bar exam and officially became a lawyer in Arkansas. Because his license is in the state, it’s likely that the couple’s new home is in Arkansas.

Derick, who took the bar exam on February 22 and 23, was among 44 people who “will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” according to a press release shared by the Arkansas Supreme Court on April 5.

The former TLC star’s final hurdle before becoming a fully licensed attorney came nearly 11 months after he graduated from law school in May 2021.

“Getting ready for graduation!” Jill wrote over her Instagram Story at the time, which showed Derick getting dressed before University of Arkansas School of Law’s ceremony. “So proud of my man!”