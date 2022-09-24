90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is no stranger to plastic surgery as she often documents her journey and recovery for her fans via social media. However, the former reality star claims she’s “done” going under the knife.

“I want to enjoy my life now. I want to have a romantic time by the beach without being worried how I look like,” Larissa, 36, said during an Instagram Story Q&A on Friday, September 23, after a fan asked if she was “going for more surgeries.” “So, I’m done,” she added.

The Brazilian beauty went on to say that she’s “pretty happy with the outcome of past surgeries,” though she sometimes wonders, “What if my waist was still small like it is when I’m posing?”

“But, you know, this is like insanity because going under the knife to have a smaller and smaller waist, when are you going to stop?” Larissa continued.

Prior to her decision to give up the cosmetic procedures, Larissa revealed in July that she had undergone a botched surgery that left her without a belly button.

“I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery I received that is botched,” the former reality star shared alongside a photo of her arm attached to an IV on July 15.

“I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix this problem,” she added before admitting that it had been a year since the poorly performed surgery.

“I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed,” she continued after admitting that the botched enhancement resulted in her navel being “removed and disposed without [her] consent.”

Despite the fumbled procedure, Larissa has been vocal about which surgeries she’s undergone, including liposuction, breast augmentation, butt enhancements and fillers in her cheeks, lips and chin.

“I lost weight,” she shared in a June 2020 episode after undergoing a “Kimmy K makeover.” “I did butt to make it bigger. I did Botox. I did my nose. I did my lips. I did my cheekbones. I did my chin. I am a new woman and I feel very happy.”

Larissa was first introduced to 90 Day Fiancé fans as the series followed her international relationship with now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. The pair tied the knot in June 2018, though the marriage was short-lived as they finalized their divorce the following April.