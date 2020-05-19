Get well soon! Wendy Williams announced she will be taking a hiatus from filming The Wendy Williams Show due to health issues caused by her Graves’ disease diagnosis. The talk show host revealed the news in a statement on Monday, May 18.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue,” it read. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows.”

A return date has yet to be announced, but will likely be revealed once the TV personality, 55, is feeling better. Like many other hosts, Wendy has been shooting in the comfort of her home since April 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outspoken star previously took time off from filming because of her immune system disorder, telling fans her doctor told her to focus on her well-being in February 2018. Wendy had been battling a thyroid condition for years and people took notice on the show. “You caught it before I did,” she told her audience, thanking them for spotting it. “So what I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first … ‘Cause if we’re not good, they’re not good,” the star added.

It’s been an eventful few months for the businesswoman. In January, Wendy confirmed she is “fully divorced” from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “After nine months, yes,” she said, revealing the process is finally over. “A door has closed in old life. The new chapter has been so lovely.”

In the wake of her split, Wendy has been staying positive and making her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., a top priority. The former radio DJ “took the proper steps to get better not only for herself but for Little Kev, too,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “He is the source of her strength. She only wants the best for him and has a whole new life planned for them.”

“Now, Wendy will finally be happy,” the source shared.

We’re wishing her all the best!