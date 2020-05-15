She’s not holding back! Wendy Williams threw shade at Mary-Kate Olsen’s marriage to Olivier Sarkozy following the news of their divorce. The 55-year-old criticized how the pair looked together on the Friday, May 15, episode of Wendy at Home.

“Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen — she’s getting a divorce,” the brunette beauty said during Hot Topics segment. “Normally we don’t cheer for something like that, but she had been dating this older man. He’s 50 … Sarkozy, they were married for five years and together for eight years. … He’s so tall and she’s so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter.”

The 33-year-old attempted to file for divorce from Olivier, who is 17 years her senior, on April 17. Her plans were paused because New York state courts are not accepting divorce petitions amid the coronavirus pandemic, In Touch confirmed. On Wednesday, May 13, she filed for an emergency petition for divorce, but it was unfortunately denied the following day. A New York judge determined the emergency request was “not an essential matter” in the throes of the lockdown.

Olsen claimed the French banker terminated their lease agreement on their marital home without her knowledge, TMZ reported. After giving her a deadline to move out of the apartment, she requested the emergency order to buy her some time.

Finding Olsen’s allegations suspicious, Williams added, “Olivier wants her stuff out of the apartment by Monday.” It was clear she was mocking the former Full House star’s fortune by her facial expressions. “She claims that she was just told about this, that he just let the lease run out. So in effect, I guess Mary-Kate will be homeless?” the talk show host said sarcastically.

In the midst of her divorce, Olsen is “leaning” on her identical twin sister, Ashley Olsen, for “support” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on,” the insider said. “Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley.”

Hopefully the support of her sister will outweigh all the criticism from the haters.