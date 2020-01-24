It’s really over. Wendy Williams confirmed that her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter is truly complete during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 24.

“I do wanna ask you, though, are you divorced?” host Jimmy Fallon asked Wendy, 55. “After nine months, yes,” she replied. “I am fully divorced.” She then took a deep breath and continued, “A door has closed in old life. The new chapter has been so lovely.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jimmy, 45, congratulated the fellow TV host and she added, “Thank you for asking that, thank you, because people tip-toe around that. I don’t know, like, I don’t feel like I’m intimidating but people are so scared.”

In Touch first confirmed that Wendy was filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin, 46, after nearly 22 years of marriage in April 2019. It wasn’t the biggest shock, though — for many years, there were rumors that Kevin was allegedly cheating on the talk show host with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

Although Wendy said on “Sway in the Morning” back on August 6 that she still “loved” her husband, she also made it very clear she was ready to move on.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she told radio personality Sway Calloway on the show. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way, you know? You’re either in or you’re out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

Wendy suggested some similar feelings during her appearance on the late-night show. “I’m not mad,” she said. “You know, it was 25 years. I don’t regret … you know, our son is 19, he’s off in college. You know, I wish ‘the other’ the best, but yea. I date in between handling Wendy.”

Good for her! It sounds like Wendy is doing great in this new chapter of her life and we wish her the best.