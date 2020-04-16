Speaking her mind. Wendy Williams called out Kate Beckinsale for dating younger men during the Thursday, April 16, segment of “Hot Topics.”

“She’s got young boyfriend fever — I’m not down with this. Eventually, it’s going to come back to bite her in the behind,” the 55-year-old said while filming the Wendy Williams Show from home amid social distancing due to coronavirus.

“Just saying like mother to mother, [you have a] 21-year-old daughter, you’re dating a 22-year-old,” she said, referencing the brunette beauty’s new romance with rocker Goody Grace. “You might walk in the house one day, and he’s all in the bed with your daughter.”

Despite Wendy’s fears, the U.K. native and her daughter, Lily Sheen, “are still very close and have a great mother-daughter relationship,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 14.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” the source explained. “Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type,” they said, adding, “She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool.”

The actress shares Lily with her ex Michael Sheen, who she split from in 2003. Kate then went on to marry Len Wiseman in 2004. The couple parted ways in October 2015 and later finalized their divorce in 2019.

Following her split from the director, 47, Kate was tied to comedian Matt Rife, who was only 21 when they started dating in 2017. She later famously dated comedian Pete Davidson, 26, in January 2019. Although they had a strong connection, they decided to uncouple in April 2019 due to the distance that separated them. “Kate lives in L.A., and Pete lives with his mom in New York,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They rushed into the relationship and fell head over heels without thinking about the logistics.”

“You do one, you do another, but it’s been four years since you’ve divorced your husband,” Wendy said of Kate’s pattern. “Come on Kate, you’re 46, you’re gorgeous, it’s time to get on the good foot and date age-appropriate and I’m not even saying date old. I’m just saying 35 and up.”