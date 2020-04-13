New man, who dis? Kate Beckinsale was seen getting cozy with musician Goody Grace while hiking in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 12. Photos even show the two holding hands just one week after they were spotted. Her new rumored romance comes one year after her highly-publicized relationship with Pete Davidson.

Who is Kate’s new potential boyfriend? The 22-year-old musician is from Selkirk, Manitoba — a small town in central Canada — and has a flair for combining hip-hop and acoustic guitar. He’s even collaborated with Blink-182. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the Serendipity actress, 46, flirting with Goody on social media for the past couple of weeks.

On March 23, Kate left a heart-eyed emoji on a video of Goody playing the guitar. Then, on March 30, she left more love on a photo of the artist in a leopard print sweater. “Cardigan game [fire emoji],” the Pearl Harbor star wrote. “Wholesome,” the “Scumbag” artist responded with a shrugging emoji.

Goody isn’t the only young stud Kate has dated. She and Pete, 26, struck up a hot romance before going their separate ways four months later in April 2019. The brunette beauty confessed that she was “surprised by the interest” the public had in her relationship with the Saturday Night Live funnyman. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an article published in March 2019.

A source exclusively told In Touch that the pair “rushed” things a bit, which ultimately led to their demise. “Distance also played a part in the breakup,” the source added. “Kate lives in L.A., and Pete lives with his mom in New York.” Pete has since been romantically linked to actress Margaret Qualley and model Kaia Gerber.

The starlet is known for her fiery clapbacks on social media — and that includes incredible responses about her love life. On February 25, Kate hilariously explained a recent personal grooming scenario in her home. “No kidding this bikini wax I just got drew a bigger audience than at least four movies I have done,” she wrote to accompany a photo of her two dogs and one cat staring and her private parts while she underwent the wax. “Also, my performance was described as ‘shattering,’ ‘visceral’ and ‘edge of the seat stuff.’ So, I’m pleased.”

“Where’s your boyfriend?” a fan questioned on her funny post. “That is the pertinent question here,” Kate quipped in response.

Time will tell what unfolds between Kate and Goody!