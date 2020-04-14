Although Kate Beckinsale’s daughter, Lily Sheen, is closer in age to some of the men the 46-year-old actress has dated, she doesn’t seem to mind her mother’s taste in younger suitors.

“Kate’s daughter isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 14. “Kate is attracted to younger guys that are creative — that’s just her type,” they said, adding, “She likes surrounding herself with them because she likes being ‘in the know’ and up to date on what’s cool.”

Luckily, The Widow star’s dating life hasn’t tainted her bond with Lily, 21. “Kate and her daughter are still very close and have a great mother/daughter relationship,” the insider shared.

The brunette beauty shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen. The couple broke up in 2003. Kate went on to marry Len Wiseman in 2004. The two split in October 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2019.

MEGA

Most recently, the starlet sparked dating rumors with 22-year-old musician Goody Grace. They were spotted taking a hike on April 12, one week after they were seen holding hands. Additionally, fans have noticed them getting flirty on social media. Kate left a heart-eyed emoji on a video of Goody strumming his guitar on March 23, and later sent him flame emojis on March 30.

The U.K. native’s budding romance comes one year after her split from comedian Pete Davidson. Despite going their separate ways after just four months together, Kate clearly smitten with the 26-year-old.

“Pete’s been an exciting breath of fresh air, and she’s falling for him, big time,” a source told In Touch at the time. “He’s hyper-intelligent, hilarious, quick-witted and kind, plus a fantastic and considerate lover, too — everything she wants from a guy.”

Although they had feelings for one another, they thought it was best to uncouple due to the distance that separated them. “Kate lives in L.A., and Pete lives with his mom in New York,” another source said in April 2019. “They rushed into the relationship and fell head over heels without thinking about the logistics,” the insider said, adding, “It’s one of those whirlwind romances that moved too quickly.”