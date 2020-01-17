She’s got this. Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath shared a song on Instagram about being “sick of waiting” for a “prince” to save her, and about being her own “hero.” The song was “Damsel” by Caroline Romano, and the reality star wrote on one slide from late December, “OMG y’all … someone tell me why I haven’t heard this song til now?? Adding it to my girly playlist.”

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

She then added another slide as the song continued to play and captioned it, “Strong women wear the pain like they do stilettos. No matter how much it hurts, all you see is the beauty of it.”

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

Moriah, 17, is sort of the black sheep of her traditional family. When her parents, Kim and Barry Plath, described her on the TLC show, they said she’s “opinionated.” She said on the premiere episode of the series that she “doesn’t agree with everything they say and think,” and was clearly a bit of a rebel child compared to her siblings.

The reality TV personality has shared other messages on social media recently implying that she’s breaking free and becoming her own person as she grows up. For example, on December 25 she took to her Instagram Story to reveal how she was planning to make 2020 different.

“2020,” she began. “It is up to us how we let our path [affect] our future.” In a second slide, she continued, “Even though it seems so wrong, sometimes we feel most comfortable in an uncomfortable environment ’cause that’s what we’re used to. But saying, ‘This is not how my life is going to be,’ and starting the change in your life, stepping out with courage even though it feels like the walls are falling, you’re gonna feel unstable and insecure at times but, in the end, stronger and emotionally more stable.”

She also wrote on December 22, “2020 is going to be a good year. Starting my list of New Year’s resolutions … I’ve always loved that about a new year, it wipes your slate clean and you get to start over and write it again … Let’s live this life to it’s fullest and never stop chasing our dreams. Remembering back to December a year ago and it’s a whole new world now … funny how life changes … but my dreams still stay the same, only a few steps closer.”

We can’t wait to see what Moriah does next.