Nothing like a sweet sisters-in-law bond! Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath is extremely close friends with her sister-in-law, Olivia Plath, who is married to Moriah’s older brother Ethan Plath. On Saturday, December 28, Moriah, 16, took to her Instagram Story to show off the Christmas present Olivia, 21, gave to her and the gift was not only beautiful, but it had a very special meaning.

“Y’all, Olivia got this for me for Christmas. It’s a necklace with waves on it … ‘You can’t stop the waves from happening, but you can learn to move with them,'” Moriah captioned the photo, quoting the sweet description on the necklace’s packaging. “I’m going to share next my favorite part of this, a note inside of the box that I hope will always remind me of things I forever want to remember.”

In Moriah’s next Instagram Story post, she seemed to share the text in the note that Olivia left for her. “This is your life, do what makes you happy. Change the things you can and let go of the things you can’t. If there’s something you want, go get it. If you have a dream, follow it. Do not let fear hold you back,” read the inspiring message. “Trust your instincts and believe in yourself, you are capable of more than you think. When people tell you that you can’t, show them that you can. There will be times when you fall, but you will stand again. Protect your heart, but recognize went to let it go. Reminisce in the good times, but always look ahead. Learn from your mistakes, but do not dwell on them. Be confident in who you are, keep your head held high, and remember that you are beautiful. Don’t be afraid to express how you feel. Cry hard, laugh harder, and when you love — love with everything you’ve got. 🖤.”

“Never settle. Find your passion. You can be whoever you want to be. There are no set rules, there is only now. This is your now, this is your time, this is your life. And you only have one, make it count,” Olivia’s message to Moriah continued.

As fans know, Olivia played an extremely supportive role to Moriah during season 1 of the hit TLC reality TV series. Growing up as one of nine children, Moriah felt that she was the black sheep in her family because she craved freedom and independence despite her very sheltered, strict religious upbringing. Olivia empathized with Moriah and she supported her so much that she butted heads with her mother-in-law, Kim Plath. Throughout the season, there was a lot of tension between Kim, 48, and Olivia because Kim felt Olivia was stepping in too much in her children’s lives and that Olivia was a negative influence on the younger, more impressionable kids.

But despite the tension between Kim and Olivia, it seems like that hasn’t gotten in the way of her close bond with Moriah.