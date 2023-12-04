Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Meggs broke her silence on rumors her sister Olivia Plath cheated on her husband, Ethan Plath, after Ethan’s brother Micah Plath seemingly insinuated she did during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

”I can tell you for a fact that Olivia didn’t cheat on Ethan,” Lydia, 23, debunked while “The Sarah Fraser Show” on Monday, December 4. “As far as if there was cheating in the marriage, you would have to ask her, but she did not cheat on Ethan.”

Lydia seemingly hinted Micah, 22, spoke out of “anger” during his Bravo appearance when he alleged that if there was infidelity in Ethan, 25, and Olivia’s relationship, it most likely happened on Olivia’s end.

“I’m sure the Plaths feel that Olivia is attacking their parents. The Plaths love their parents,” she told host Sarah Fraser. “Even if it’s a dysfunctional relationship, you will go the extra mile to defend dysfunction because that’s all you know and you still love it. I think that’s what’s going on. The Plaths are angry because they feel their parents are being attacked.”

Lydia added that she “wasn’t surprised” the cheating allegation was said because people say “things in the heat of the moment” when they’re feeling “misheard, misunderstood or just like, stepped all over.”

After months of split speculation, Ethan and Olivia, 25, announced their break up after five years of marriage on October 27.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the photographer wrote in her message to fans. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Ethan addressed the pair’s breakup in his own statement, writing “it just didn’t work between [them]” after they “both gave it all [they] had.”

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Days later, Micah appeared on Watch What Happens Live on October 30, where host Andy Cohen asked the second eldest Plath son about online rumors that Ethan cheated on Olivia. Ethan had allegedly been spotted earlier that month dancing with a mystery brunette while at a Minnesota bar.

“No, I would honestly say it would most likely be the other way around,” Micah replied after a moment of hesitation.

Ethan and Olivia’s split is currently playing out in real time on season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on September 5. The couple — who wed in October 2018 — moved to Minnesota to get away from external factors impacting their relationship; however, that’s when they started to focus on the differences between them.

​​“I want to raise children that are patriotic and love their country,” Ethan explained to the cameras during the November 21 episode. “And she doesn’t intend to instill love of country or of God in them and I won’t compromise on those issues.”

Meanwhile, Olivia felt Ethan wanted to start a family, just not with her. “I think in an ideal world you want a family with me,” she explained to him. “When it actually comes down to the reality of it, you’ve told me that if we had kids, you wouldn’t want me talking to them about things I believe in.”