Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath shared a cryptic message seemingly shading her estranged husband, Ethan Plath, following their split.

“I think one of the most profound forms of love is, ‘I’ll try that for you. I may not like it, but i’ll try it,’” Olivia, 25, shared a quote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 30. “It’s being willing to spend some of your time trying something new because it makes someone you love happy.”

The statement seemingly coincides with how Olivia and Ethan’s split is currently playing out on screen as the couple confirmed they were ending their marriage last month after five years together.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on October 27. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. 7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Ethan, 25, who normally is quiet on social media, followed up with his own statement that day, writing, “It just didn’t work out.”

“Lord knows we both gave it all we had,” the eldest Plath son wrote via Instagram. “It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.”

The pair’s split is playing out in real-time on season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered on September 5. The couple — who wed in October 2018 — moved to Minnesota to get away from their family issues and focus on their marriage away from external factors; however, that’s when they started to focus on the differences between them.

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” Ethan explained during the October 24 episode. In a private confessional, the reality star confessed that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”

Ethan and Olivia then got into a heated argument during the November 21 episode, where Olivia said Ethan used to “do anything” for her while they were dating but felt it changed once they got married.

“When we were dating, I specifically thought you respected me. And I looked for that because my dad did it,” Olivia told Ethan in their shared apartment. “You’ve changed too. And I don’t hold that against you. I just think maybe it’s good to acknowledge it for what it is.”

Meanwhile, Ethan explained that he had a hard time relating with Olivia on two important points, which were “faith and politics.”

“I want to raise children that are patriotic and love their country,” Ethan explained to the cameras. “And she doesn’t intend to instill love of country or of God in them and I won’t compromise on those issues.”

Olivia felt Ethan wanted to start a family, just not with her. “I think in an ideal world you want a family with me,” she explained to him. “When it actually comes down to the reality of it, you’ve told me that if we had kids, you wouldn’t want me talking to them about things I believe in.”

The conversation ended with Olivia leaving to go bartend and the pair agreeing to take some time to “digest everything” before reuniting to see what the next steps were.