She’s over it. In the season finale of Welcome to Plathville, Moriah Plath revealed that her sister-in-law, Olivia Plath, bought her a ticket to Minnesota to help shoot a wedding and that it was a one-way ticket. This seemed to be a shock to her parents, Kim and Barry Plath, with whom Moriah, 16, shares a strained relationship. But Olivia advised critical fans on Twitter that things are not always what they may seem on the show.

“Thanks to those who were concerned about my character, calling me a witch and poison,” Olivia tweeted on December 11. “Truth? I’d NEVER buy a plane ticket for a minor without asking their parents, regardless of how I feel about said parents. I had permission. But I guess that’s not a dramatic enough storyline 😅😂.” She’s got receipts, TLC!

TLC

The Plath parents are generally pretty strict with their kids. They brought up their children on a 55-acre farm with limited technology, limited computers, and no “carbonated sodas.” Moriah is their second oldest daughter, and her parents described her in the premiere as “opinionated” — in other words, she doesn’t fall in line. That’s led to some challenges in their relationship on the first season of the show, and Olivia coming in with different viewpoints since marrying Moriah’s older brother, Ethan Plath, complicated things further.

Olivia said Kim and Barry “don’t trust me and they don’t trust Moriah,” on the November 12 episode of the show. “They know I have different values and different priorities than them,” she explained. She later added, “I have felt very negative about Kim. Because even when Ethan and I were dating, I was criticized for what kind of toothpaste I used, or what I ate, or what I wore, or what I did. I feel like I was constantly critiqued. Literally every time I get in my car to go over there, my stomach is in knots.”

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

But that doesn’t mean she’d go behind Moriah’s parents’ backs, as suggested by the editing in the December 10 episode. When a fan accused her on Twitter, “You could tell by the smirk on your face before Moriah told her parents you were loving that her mom was blindsided,” she replied, “They already knew everything Moriah said. If I had a smirk, it would have been because I was waiting to see how they played their emotions for the show.”

Doesn’t sound like Olivia is the biggest fan of how TLC framed the conversation, huh?