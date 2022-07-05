Doing her! Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath is turning a new leaf. Now that her kids are growing up, the mother of 10 is figuring out what life looks like — and that includes a major weight transformation.

“Raising 10 children over the course of 20 some years, I feel like in many ways, I kind of lost myself in that process,” the Cairo, Georgia, native explained in a May 2022 episode. “And so now, I have been taking care of myself. Making it a priority to go the gym every day and I feel really good.”

Not only has the matriarch been making her daily trips to the gym, as a former dancer, she recently took the plunge and opened up her own dance studio that offers stretching, ballet and belly dancing classes.

Detailing that her new wellness routine has her wearing new clothes and showing a little more skin, Kim added, “I’m enjoying being in my body a little more.”

While even her husband, Barry Plath, noticed a skip in her step, he questioned if she was entering a midlife crisis and how her weight loss would affect her “mentally [and] emotionally.”

The cracks of the Plath matriarch and patriarch’s marriage would become a major storyline in season 4 of the family’s hit TLC series.

Reading a portion of her journal to producers on the series, Kim described, “I’m hurting so much I can hardly stand it.” She continued, “And my heart aches for something more. I long for excitement, connection. True intimacy.”

The show documented the pair’s decision to live separately, and in June 2022, Kim and Barry announced their decision to split after 24 years of marriage.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the duo revealed in a shared statement to People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Keep scrolling below to see Kim Plath’s weight loss transformation!