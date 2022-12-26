The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds.

Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” the mother of 10 explained during a June 2022 episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go, and I stay there. I’m unpacking and kind of getting settled in for a couple of days to stay at the farm, which is where we raised all of our children, and I guess I’m feeling, you know, like I never thought it would be like this. It’s very different from what I ever, how I ever thought it would be. It’s just, it’s a time of a lot of change right now and I’m not sure exactly what that’s gonna look like.”

She continued, “Barry tried for a little bit but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying. As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying and once I realized that, I feel like emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work.”

Kim and Barry later revealed that they officially split after 24 years of marriage on June 28.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair told People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Despite announcing their separation, In Touch can confirm that neither Barry nor Kim has filed for divorce at time of publication.

In addition to their breakup, the family has been dealing with feuds.

Throughout the show’s four seasons, fans have watched Barry and Kim disagree with their son Ethan and daughter-in-law Olivia’s lifestyle choices. Following a two-year estrangement, Ethan, 24, decided to put his hard feelings aside to reconnect with his parents amid their split.

However, Olivia, 24, was less willing to make amends. During season 4, she revealed why she was so hurt by Kim amid their feud and explained that their relationship changed when she “started to realize that I was just being used.”

“I felt like I was only of value to her if I did what she wanted me to do. I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man who his mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back,” Olivia continued. “And I’m looking at him and saying, ‘Why?’ and he’s saying, ‘Well, I don’t know the computer password and I don’t know the password to my account so I can’t stop her.’ Like those were literal what the f–k moments. And so many of those happened.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Plath family celebrated Christmas.