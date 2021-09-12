Passion for Fashion! What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2021 VMAs: Red Carpet Photos

Several stars showed up and showed out while hitting the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

With big names like Saweetie, Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo nominated for Best New Artist, it will undoubtedly be a both stylish and entertaining affair at the Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12.

Many of your favorite celebrities have been slated for on-stage duties at the A-list soiree, including hostess with the mostest and performer Doja Cat, as well as presenters Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Travis Barker, making it the perfect occasion to dress to the nines.

It’s going to be an especially big night for Doja, who is nominated for five awards: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects for several of her chart-topping hits.

From glamorous gowns to suave suits and over-the-top outfits, there are always countless fashion statements being made at the event. Last year, the VMAs were held in NYC, but with no in-person ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the ceremony will be back in-person, meaning the stars are able to go all out sartorially while posing for the cameras. “MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices and execute a screen-breaking spectacle that brings together music fans from around the globe with the health and safety of our artists, fans, staff and partners remaining the No. 1 priority,” the network said in a statement.

But that’s not the only revamp the show has made. The famous moon person trophies have since got a makeover in honor of MTV’s 40th anniversary.

Tonight, fans can also expect to see performances from Twenty One Pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Ozuna, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello. Plus, there will be a special tribute to the victims of 9/11 to honor their memories.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet photos!