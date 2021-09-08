Whether you’re a fan of Doja Cat’s music or not, there’s no denying the Los Angeles native has made a name for herself since coming onto the scene in 2018 — and her net worth proves it! The “Say So” artist is worth an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Doja Cat makes her money, keep reading.

Doja Cat is a rapper and singer:

If you’re familiar with the big names on TikTok, then chances are you already know that Doja (whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) is a certified hitmaker.

In 2018, the unfiltered rapper released her track “MOOO! (B–ch, I’m a Cow)” and it seemingly went viral overnight thanks to its quirky lyrics and catchy beat. Since then, she’s released more notable songs, including “Say So,” “Need to Know,” and “Kiss Me More.” In August 2020, she won the MTV Video Music Award for Push Best New Artist. A year later, she served as host of the VMAs on September 12, 2021.

Along with her VMA hosting gig, Doja was nominated for five awards at the 2021 VMAs, including Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” feature SZA, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

It’s also worth noting, Doja lends her musical talents to a lot of other artists. To date, she’s worked with industry heavy hitters like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Rico Nasty, Lil Wayne, City Girls, The Weeknd and more.

Her Billboard Charts history is also impressive. On May 16, 2020, her single “Say So” peaked at No. 1 and she has two other top 10 hits, including “34+35” with Ariana and Megan Thee Stallion and “Kiss Me More.”

Doja Cat is an influencer:

Since the Planet Her star is a millennial, it’s not surprising to see that she’s mastered the art of social media. The “Tia Tamera” rapper has more than 10 million followers on TikTok and nearly 15 million followers on Instagram. Plus, nearly every one of her songs has a corresponding TikTok dance — which, nowadays, equals major success.

As a result, Doja works with brands like Fashion Nova, Wifey Cosmetics, PrettyLittleThings and more producing sponsored content.

Doja Cat has her own merchandise:

Fans of the performer can purchase anything from Doja Cat T-shirts and sweatpants to skateboards and fanny packs. She even sells cat ears — how fitting!