Fashion Flashback! The Best Braless Moments at the MTV Video Music Awards Over the Years

Unlike other awards shows, the MTV Video Music Awards are all about bold fashion choices. Seriously, the more risqué, the better! Over the years, some of your favorite celebrities, including Demi Lovato, Halsey, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more have gone braless at the popular event.

Take Christina, for example. If you’re a millennial, it’s impossible to forget her outfit at the 2002 VMAs. After all, she didn’t just go braless, she practically went topless! Nowadays, her outfit wouldn’t be too shocking, but in the early 2000s, bubblegum pop was all the rage and X-Tina’s “Dirrty” era definitely shook things up.

“I needed to be myself and express myself, and sexuality has always been something that I am comfortable with expressing,” Christina told Billboard in July 2018 of that time in her life.

“The female body is something that I think is beautiful, and it is all about how you own it, really, and not exploit it for a man’s pleasure,” she added. “If you are owning your own body and your own confidence, then it becomes something empowering.”

Plenty of other big stars have echoed Christina’s sentiment. “When I’m getting dressed, it’s always based on what my friends will think,” Taylor Swift revealed to Glamour in a 2014 interview. “They are my number one priority — and the opinions of girls are more important to me at this point in my life. For me, it’s important to be comfortable in what I’m wearing. Being comfortable means that no one’s going to be able to pull a fast one and take a picture of me that they’ll deem to be embarrassing.”

Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait too long until the next MTV VMAs red carpet! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are airing on MTV on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. According to the network, you can expect to see Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and so many others. Bring on the fashion!

Scroll through the gallery below to the best braless moments at the MTV Video Music Awards over the years.