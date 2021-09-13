Not having it. Machine Gun Kelly was visibly upset when a reporter asked him about what happened between him and Conor McGregor at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday, September 12.

“Someone just told me you had a little scuffle with Conor McGregor on the red carpet. What happened?” the reporter asked the “Bloody Valentine” singer while he talked to press alongside girlfriend Megan Fox. In response, MGK hit the microphone and walked away.

Earlier in the evening, the rapper, 31, whose real name is Colson Baker, and the MMA champ, 33, were photographed getting into a heated exchange on the Video Music Awards red carpet. While it’s unclear what exactly transpired between them, a source told People Conor asked to take a photo with MGK, but the singer’s team denied the request.

Later, another source close to the situation told In Touch there was no actual fight — Conor was just pushed by MGK’s security. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Dublin, Ireland, native assured “absolutely nothing” happened on the red carpet.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy,” Conor explained. “I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Despite whatever may have transpired between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor, the “Forget Me Too” artist was in high spirits while accepting the Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear. MGK was all smiles as he ran on stage and hugged presenter Tommy Lee.

For Conor’s part, he seemed cool and collected while later presenting the award for Best Pop Video to Justin Bieber for his song “Peaches.”

To close out the memorable night, Machine Gun Kelly took the stage with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to perform his single “Papercuts.” To make it an even sweeter moment, Megan, 35, and Travis’ girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, announced the performance to the crowd. The Jennifer’s Body actress even called Travis and MGK “their future baby daddies,” while the Poosh.com founder, 42, said her man was “super hot.”