Sorry, Ariana Grande fans! The “Positions” singer skipped out on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, in New York City.

Despite being nominated for Best Choreography, Best Pop Video and Artist of the Year, Ariana, 28, was a no-show. Many fans were hoping the event would mark her red carpet debut with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards had many restrictions. However, Dalton did join Ariana backstage while she performed “Rain on Me” featuring Lady Gaga live.

“Thank you so much for having me, @ladygaga. I love you with all my heart always. You were so beyond brilliant tonight. So grateful to have been a part of this with you and thank you again, @mtv,” Ariana captioned an Instagram carousel at the time, which included a sweet photo of her and Dalton holding hands leaving the venue.

Even if they keep things pretty low-key, the pair’s romance has been a whirlwind from the start. In fact, Ariana and Dalton met by total chance. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida native’s team hired Dalton, who works as a real estate agent, to find Ariana a new home in Los Angeles.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Nowadays, the lovebirds “can’t wait to start a family” a source previously told Life & Style. “They love kids.”