Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra treated fans to precious baby photos of his four daughters shared with wife Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), showing their striking similarities when they were newborns.

“Comparison of all four girls,” the proud dad, 29, gushed alongside the collage, showing Carolyn “Carly” Davis, Novalee Baltierra, 6, Vaeda Baltierra, 2, and their newest addition, Rya Rose Baltierra, who was born on August 28. Catelynn and Tyler previously placed daughter Carly, 12, for adoption in 2009.

Courtesy Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Last month, Tyler announced the arrival of baby No. 4 by posting a pic of their bundle of joy resting in her bassinet, writing, “She’s here and she’s perfect.” Days later, the 16 & Pregnant couple revealed the beautiful name they gave her.

The Conquering Chaos authors originally shared the news they were expecting back in February, gushing over how their “rainbow [baby] was worth the storm” following her devastating pregnancy loss in December 2020.

Catelynn, 29, discussed how she overcame that heartbreak exclusively with In Touch in January 2021, pointing out the progress she made in recent years helped her feel more equipped to deal with the loss. “I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it did not overcome me,” she explained. “I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life.”

Courtesy Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

“Having two children at home, too, did help a lot because I was able to just love on them and hug them and soak all of them in,” she added. “You can feel these [painful emotions]. You’re allowed to feel these, they’ll go on and they’ll go away.”

After the arrival of baby Rya, Catelynn and Tyler have been cherishing every moment with their little one. He shared a sweet snap of their mini-me resting on his chest on September 1, swooning over the bond they have already formed.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” he wrote. “I’m head over heels in love!”