So Cute! TMOG's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby No. 4's Name

Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Tyler Baltierra revealed the name they chose for baby No. 4 days after their daughter’s arrival.

“We are proud to announce our forth and final little princess, Rya Rose Baltierra!” Catelynn, 29, shared with Celebuzz on Thursday, September 2. “Mom, baby and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her,” she added about their new addition, who was born weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. “We are blessed beyond belief.”

The moniker Rya means “dream” as well as “to flow” or “river,” according to NameBerry.com, while the moniker Rose simply means “flower.”

Courtesy of Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Fans were patiently waiting for the 16 & Pregnant alums to share the moniker following her tease earlier in the afternoon. “Can’t wait to share Baby R’s name later today. Stay tuned,” Catelynn wrote via Instagram Stories with a rose emoji.

The Baltierra family welcomed their baby girl into the world over the weekend, informing fans of her arrival on August 28. “She’s here & she’s perfect!” Tyler, 29, wrote alongside a short video of their little one swaddled in a blanket inside a hospital bassinet. Before his post, Catelynn took to Instagram with her own message amid her delivery, writing, “Baby R is on her way … send positive vibes.”

After their bundle of joy’s birth, Tyler and Catelynn have been sharing glimpses of their daughter, with the reality TV dad gushing about the special moments they are cherishing in a recent post.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” he wrote. “I’m head over heels in love!”

Fans watched Catelynn and Tyler get married and become parents of four after they first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, showing the high school students’ tough choice to place their first daughter, Carly, for adoption. They went on to welcome daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, and fans will get to Catelynn’s pregnancy with baby No. 4 in the upcoming season of TMOG premiering on September 7.

Shutterstock; Instagram

Prior to the birth of baby No. 4, Catelynn opened up about her devastating pregnancy loss in December 2020, revealing how grateful she was for the support of her husband, Tyler, and their family.

“Having two children at home, too, did help a lot because I was able to just love on them and hug them and soak all of them in,” she said, just one month before announcing her pregnancy with baby Rya Rose in February 2021.

Now, they are over the moon to have another little girl in the family!