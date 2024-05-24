Kylie Jenner’s exes Tyga and Travis Scott appeared to get into an intense physical altercation while attending the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In the video shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Friday, May 24, the two rappers appear to be throwing punches behind a sound stage. In another clip, one man can be seen lunging over outdoor furniture as he grabbed a small table and appeared to throw it. After security rushed to break the fight apart, the DJ stopped the music, telling the two men to “stop.”

It’s unclear what sparked the argument between the two musicians and if anyone was arrested after the altercation.

In the comment section, fans speculated over the cause of the argument and guessed it had to do with their mutual famous ex-girlfriend, Kylie.

“Were they fighting over Kylie?” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Kylie tell us what’s going on.”

“Kylie telling Timothee [Chalamet] he gotta fight the winner,” a third one quipped, mentioning Kylie’s current boyfriend.

Hollywood Unlocked

Kylie, 26, dated the “Rack City” rapper, 34, from August 2015 to 2017 after initially meeting him in 2011 when he performed at her sister Kendall Jenner’s sweet 16 bash.

When their relationship ended in 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder moved on to Travis, 33, after meeting at Coachella. The pair described the meeting as a “hangout that went well” in a July 2018 GQ cover story. In February 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster. Over four years later, in February 2022, Kylie and Travis celebrated the arrival of their second child, a son named Aire Webster.

Kylie has spoken out about her current relationships with her exes, telling Andy Cohen in June 2021, that she and Tyga were “not friends.”

“But we are okay. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him,” Kylie explained. Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis remain cordial as they raise their two children. Travis continued to shower the reality TV star with love online, telling her she was a “beauty” three months after their January 2023 split.

Kylie has since been romantically linked to actor, Timothée Chalamet, after seemingly meeting him for the first time at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in early 2023.

The Hulu personality and the Dune star, 28, confirmed their romance months later in September 2023 after photos of the two began surfacing online. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at several events including the 2023 U.S. Open tournament and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.