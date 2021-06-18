Mending fences? Kylie Jenner opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyga during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.

Host Andy Cohen asked the 23-year-old makeup mogul about the current status of her relationship with the rapper, 31.

“We’re not friends, but we are okay. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him,” Kylie explained.

The mother of one and the “Rack City” singer first met in 2011 when he performed at her sister Kendall Jenner’s sweet 16 bash.

Throughout 2014, Kylie and Tyga were spotted hanging out together on several occasions. In July, he made his first appearance on her Instagram feed and by August, he showed up at Kylie’s 17th birthday party.

The pair became official in August 2015 once the Kylie Skin CEO turned 18. Their relationship ended in 2017, and she quickly moved on to rapper Travis Scott. Kylie gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Travis, 29, and the reality star have been in an off-again, on-again relationship since then.

Kylie spoke about her “first real, mature relationship” in an October 2016 interview with Complex magazine.

“The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me. I still get comments like, ‘Don’t be with him.’ But we’re not doing it for the public — we love each other,” she told the publication.

She continued, “We need to be together at all times. We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.”

In April, Kylie and Tyga reunited when they attended the same party in Los Angeles. Kylie partied with Kendall, 25, while Tyga hung out with his girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

The “Faded” rapper opened up about their romance during an interview with Big Boy TV in December 2020. He confessed that it was hard to focus on his own career while navigating the spotlight with Kylie.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he said at the time. “Being in that it took a lot, career-wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”