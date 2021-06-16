Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back in action! The pair “have nothing to hide” following their public appearance at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15, a source exclusively dishes to In Touch.

Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, walked the red carpet with their adorable daughter, Stormi. “Kylie and Travis are back on track,” the source says. “They were proud to make an official appearance together, as a family [at the event].”

“It was a really fun night out and Travis and Kylie loved that their daughter could be part of it too,” the insider gushes.

The Kylie Skin CEO and the “Sicko Mode” rapper seemingly confirmed they were a couple again when they appeared at the gala together. Travis accepted an award during the evening and even gave a shout-out to Kylie and Stormi, 3, during his speech. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” Travis said.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

An insider previously told In Touch in May the reality star and the “Astroworld” singer were “giving their relationship another shot” and were “seeing where it leads.”

“Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together,” the insider added at the time.

The A-listers are also interested in expanding their brood in the future — but don’t have immediate plans to give Stormi a sibling just yet. “Kylie would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” a separate source said. “And when the time is right.”

The duo spent Memorial Day together with Stormi and had a fun-filled day as a family. They also enjoyed a late-night playground date in May with their little girl, whom they welcomed in February 2018.

Kylie and Travis broke up in October 2019 after two years together. While addressing their split, Kylie insisted Stormi would remain a “priority” for her and Travis, and they remained amicable for their daughter’s sake.

As for Stormi, a source recently dished to Life & Style that she’s certainly “takes after her mom and isn’t camera shy.”

“She had a blast walking and being photographed on the red carpet and embraced the attention. Stormi’s already a little fashionista and chose her own dress,” the insider said. “She and Kylie really enjoyed getting ready together for the evening beforehand. It was a special mother/daughter moment.”