Travis Scott’s net worth is among the ~highest in the room~ when it comes to rap musicians. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker has been active in the music scene since 2008, but he hasn’t slowed down. Travis reportedly earns millions each year, but where does his money come from?

What Is Travis Scott’s Net Worth?

Travis, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He reportedly makes between $40 to $60 million per touring year from his various projects and deals.

How Does Travis Scott Earn Money?

Most of Travis’ wealth comes from his music releases and touring. He gained fame in 2013 with his first solo mixtape, Owl Pharaoh, and his 2014 follow-up Days Before Rodeo. The success of his second mixtape led to the rapper’s first headlining tour, The Rodeo Tour, with Young Thug and Metro Boomin. Travis continued his rise to the top with his 2015 album Rodeo, which topped the Billboard Rap Albums chart.

Travis then went on to release his second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, in 2016, and Astroworld in 2018. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its single “Sicko Mode” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His album also inspired the Astroworld music festival, which was shrouded in controversy in 2021 after 10 people died in a crowd crush at the Houston concert.

In addition to releasing his own music, Travis launched a record label called Cactus Jack Records in 2017 to help other artists grow. He has also worked with brands like Diamond Supply Co., Nike, Dior, McDonald’s, PlayStation and more. Finally, Travis has dabbled in film, with a documentary about his life called Look Mom, I Can Fly released in 2019. He also released a film called Circus Maximus to accompany his July 2023 album Utopia.

How Many Grammy Awards Does Travis Scott Have?

Travis took home one Grammy Award win at the 2020 Latin Grammys for Best Short Form Music Video for his involvement in Rosalia’s “TKN.” However, he has also received nine Grammy Award nominations, including one for Best Rap Album (Utopia) at the 2024 Grammys. His other noms through the years include Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and even Album of the Year.

In addition to his Latin Grammy win, Travis has taken home a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and more.