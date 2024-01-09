Timothée Chalamet has shut down speculation that girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez have “beef” after rumors swirled that the Kardashians star denied the “Single Soon” hitmaker a photo with the Wonka lead at the Golden Globes.

Timmy, 28, told a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles on Monday, January 8, that he and Selena, 31 — who worked with him on the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York — were “of course” on good terms. As for Selena and Kylie, 26 — who were rumored to have some drama involving Hailey Bieber in 2023 — Timothée said “no” when asked if the women had any lingering issues between them.

The alleged Kylie-Selena drama resurfaced at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, where Selena was caught on camera seemingly gossiping with BFFs Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Fans on social media attempted to read the trio’s lips and speculated that Selena told her pals she asked for a photo with Timothée, but Kylie turned her away. Both Taylor, 34, and Keleigh, 31, could be seen gasping at what Selena told them as the former Disney star slowly nodded her head. However, the footage had no audio, so the true context of their interaction could not be confirmed.

Selena’s camp seemingly responded to the rumors on Monday, as a source told People that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was “absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.” The insider added that Selena “never even saw or spoke to” the couple, who have been dating since April.

Many fans speculated that this alleged sour interaction between Kylie and Selena had a connection to rumored drama with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, 27, in February 2023. It began when Selena shared a video of herself after she accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Hours later, Kylie shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with, “this was an accident???” written over one eyebrow. She also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime with Hailey in which they both zoomed in on their eyebrows.

Fans quickly analyzed the posts on TikTok, speculating that Kylie was mocking Selena. The Kylie Cosmetics founder told fans they were “reaching” and “making something out of nothing,” and Selena agreed.

“It’s all unnecessary,” the singer wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie.”

The situation, dubbed “Eyebrow Gate,” was believed to be a small part in an alleged years-long feud between Selena and Hailey. Fans took sides and even sent death threats to Hailey, as Selena revealed in a March 2023 statement on Instagram.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Likewise, Hailey spoke out on her own Instagram Stories, encouraging fans to be mindful of the hate they put online.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself,” Hailey wrote. “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”