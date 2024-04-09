Tucker Carlson has made a name for himself as a conservative political commentator, though it seems that not all of his kids share the same political views as him. Three of his four adult children are registered Democrats, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The former Fox News host, 54, shares children Lillian, Buckley, Hope and Dorothy with wife Susan Andrews.

Buckley, 27, was the first of Tucker’s children to register as a Democrat, which he did in The District of Columbia on June 5, 2015, according to voter registration ​records viewed by In Touch. Lillian, 29, later registered as a Democrat in New York on May 30, 2019. Meanwhile, Hope, 24, registered as a Democrat in Florida on June 5, 2020.

The records also revealed that Lillian voted with an absentee ballot in November 2020. The finding comes after Tucker publicly speculated that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election due to alleged fraud linked with absentee votes.

Tucker began his career on CNN’s Crossfire in 2001, and moved to MSNBC to host Tucker from 2005 until 2009. His journalism career continued when he joined Fox as a political analyst in 2009, and he was eventually hired as a weekend cohost of Fox and Friends before landing his own primetime show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, in 2016. Many viewers got to know Tucker’s conservative views on the show, which was canceled in 2023.

In addition to ending his show, Fox News announced that Tucker had been fired from the network in April 2023. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

One day later, Tucker broke his silence on the matter by telling a Daily Mail reporter that “retirement is going great so far.”

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he continued while reflecting on the new free time in his schedule. Tucker then played coy when asked about his future plans, stating he was looking forward to enjoying “appetizers plus entree.”

While Tucker has never publicly spoken about his childrens’ political affiliations, the California native previously said that his family played a large role in his career trajectory while speaking to GQ in 2017.

Tucker also revealed that one of his children was present at the United States Capitol during the riots on January 6, 2021. He didn’t reveal which of his children witnessed the infamous riot or detailed their involvement, though The Hill reported that it was likely Buckley because he was working for Representative Jim Banks‘ office at the time.

“I hated what happened on January 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened,” he said while appearing on “The Fourth Watch Podcast,” adding, “I was on the phone in real time.”

Reporting by Nate Grant