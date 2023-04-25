It was a manic media Monday! Country music star Maren Morris publicly slammed Tucker Carlson following his exit from Fox News.

“Happy Monday, MotherTucker,” Maren, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 24, across a screenshot from a September 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight episode, in which the former network anchor, 53, called the “Girl” artist a “lunatic.”

Maren also included fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s track “Karma” in the background of her post.

In a separate Instagram Story, the Texas native posted an image of a rainbow graphic with the words “the only tuckers allowed are the drag queens” across it.

Maren and Tucker’s beef began in late 2022 when the Florida resident interviewed country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, on his show after she sparked widespread outrage for making transphobic comments.

Maren Morris/Instagram

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” Brittany, 34, wrote via her Instagram Stories in August 2022 while performing a beauty tutorial. “I love this girly life.”

After she made headlines for her statement, several celebrities blasted Brittany. Maren called the North Carolina native a “scumbag human” and “Insurrection Barbie” via Twitter.

Nevertheless, Brittany stood by her opinion. At the time, she wrote a separate Instagram Story alleging that “some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

Shortly afterward, Tucker invited the Brittany + Kasi store owner onto his show that September, with him alleging that the “My Church” artist “attacked” Brittany and that Maren was a “fake country music person.”

Maren’s recent social media posts against Tucker came hours after Fox News released a statement on April 24 revealing that the political commentator would not be returning to the network.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the statement read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Tucker has not publicly commented on his departure. However, it seems he may have been blindsided by the career change. According to the Washington Street Journal, the former television personality was let go from his hosting position 10 minutes before Fox announced his exit.