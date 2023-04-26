Breaking his silence. Tucker Carlson revealed he’s enjoying the perks of not working at night as he spoke out for the first time since his shocking firing from Fox News on Monday, April 24.

“Retirement is going great so far,” Tucker, 53, laughed as he told a reporter from the Daily Mail upon leaving his $5.5 million Boca Grande, Florida, beach home on Tuesday, April 25, and getting into a golf cart with his wife, Susan Andrews, 53.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he continued about his newfound freedom in the evenings. When asked about his future, Tucker played coy and only spoke about his short-term plans, smiling and saying, “Appetizers plus entree.”

Fox News announced Tucker’s departure in a statement reading, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The press release continued, “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.” Brian Kilmeade took over the first two nights in Tucker’s former slot.

The announcement seemed to come as a surprise to Tucker, as when signing off from his eponymous show on Friday, April 21, he told viewers he’d see them on Monday night.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former television personality was let go from his hosting position 10 minutes before Fox announced his exit.

Tucker Carlson Tonight led off Fox’s evening news show block at 8 p.m., taking over the slot after Bill O’Reilly‘s 2017 firing. It had been one of the network’s top-rated programs. Tucker had been with Fox News since 2009, after previous stints at CNN and MSNBC.

The newsman has plenty of time to decide what his next career move will be, as he’s sitting on a fortune of $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was making a reported $6 million a year as host of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The San Francisco native has also carved out a successful side job as an author after landing a lucrative book deal with Threshold in 2017 in a massive eight-figure deal, per AP News. He has since gone on to write Ship of Fools (2017) Stone’s Rules: How to Win at Politics, Business, and Style (2018) and The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism (2021).