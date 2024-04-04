NBC News execs folded by ousting former Republican National Committee boss Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor after woke correspondents cried foul.

“They were terrified of blowback from their left-wing audience and buckled before Ronna even got on the air,” an industry source exclusively tells In Touch. “With FOX News still winning the ratings war, NBC big shots were afraid to alienate their base.”

Hiring McDaniel, 51, was meant to provide a “view from the right” but instantly drew fire on the air from NBC and MSNBC personalities including Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd and Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

They used their platforms to wail about the hire, painting McDaniel as a Donald Trump mouthpiece and election denier, and demanded the network cut her loose.

“The truth is the Trump campaign was instrumental in pushing her out at the RNC because she eventually refused to support his claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen,” says a Beltway insider.

In fact, in a federal indictment against the former president, prosecutors say Trump and attorney John Eastman tried to mislead McDaniel about the vote. McDaniel acknowledged current President Joe Biden won the election “fair and square” in an interview with NBC weeks before she was put on the payroll.

The controversial hire was reportedly universally endorsed by NBC execs, including MSNBC chief Rashida Jones. But they quickly reversed field after the uproar, and Jones announced McDaniel would not appear on her network.

“MSNBC has a long history of liberal bias,” says the insider. “So this shouldn’t surprise anybody.”