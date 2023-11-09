Scandalous! A Look Back at All of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandals Over the Years

Tristan Thompson cheated on ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian throughout their relationship. During The Kardashians season 4, the topic of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship has been front and center as the parents of two shared a home due to some repairs happening at Tristan’s house. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian both wanted Khloé to make amends despite the numerous cheating scandals, but the Good American founder said she wanted Tristan to move on.

Tristan’s cheating scandals aren’t anything new, and his inability to stay faithful didn’t start with Khloé. Jordan Craig, the mother of Tristan’s son Prince claimed that she was unaware that he had left her for Khloé until news broke about his and the reality TV star’s relationship.

Keep scrolling to see all of Tristan’s cheating scandals.