Even though Kris Jenner seems to desperately want Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to rekindle their relationship, Khloé doesn’t feel the same way. In the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris worries how Khloé might handle the situation when Tristan moves on, but the Good American founder thinks she’ll be ok.

“I really worry for Khloé that if Tristan does meet somebody one day and does move on, is she going to regret not getting back with him fully in a monogamous, one-on-one relationship?” Kris, 67, said, speaking in a one-on-one during the ​Thursday, October 19, episode.

Kris and Khloé, 39, discussed Scott Disick’s planned return to the dating scene after being out of the game for a little while. Kris also took the opportunity to broach the topic of Khloé and Tristan’s failed relationship. Tristan, 32, moved in with Khloé while his house underwent renovations and she helped him take care of his younger brother, ​Amari, who has special needs.

Kris asked Khloé how she’ll feel once Tristan does “move on,” and Khloé replied, “I mean, I don’t know until I get there. But I want him to move on, like I want him to find someone and to be happy and whatever that means.”

After reminiscing a bit about her feelings when her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, began dating after their divorce, Khloé, referring to Tristan, added, “I imagine that the first time he is with someone, yeah, it will sting a little bit. I don’t know, but I think that’s probably normal.”

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship experienced several bumps in the road ​since they started dating in September 2016. Tristan and Khloé share 5-year-old daughter, True, ​whom they welcomed in April 2018 before their split in February 2019. They got back together in August 2020 and Tristan popped the question in February 2021. The couple officially split for good in December 2021. ​However, the couple revealed they secretly conceived baby No. 2 earlier in the fall of 2021. Tristan and Khloé welcomed son, Tatum, via surrogate in ​July 2022.

In ​season 4 of the famous family’s show, viewers get a front row seat to Tristan and Khloé’s coparenting style. While Tristan says he’s determined to prove himself to both Khloé and the rest of her family, she remains steadfast in her decision to keep their relationship as strictly friends.

For right now, Khloé says she’s ​focused on herself. “So what I’m doing right now is, I’m thinking about me,” she said. ​”It’s frustrating that almost my entire life of men, they all have to realize how great I am after they’ve showed me how terrible they can be, when I knew how great they were to begin with. Why can’t someone see how great I am to begin with?”

Fans can watch the newest episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu every Thursday.