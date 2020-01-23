Outfit of the day! Tristan Thompson is swooning over Khloé Kardashian’s sexy new Instagram photo that she shared on January 23, showing her rocking a fierce all-denim ensemble. The Cleveland Cavaliers baller left a flirty comment on her latest post, where she can be seen modeling one of the fashionable looks from her Good American brand.

“Denim Doll,” she captioned the smoldering snap. KoKo, 35, served up serious style cues with her corseted crop top which she paired with matching low-rise jeans. “Love the Canadian tuxedo,” Tristan wrote, adding the country’s flag and heart emojis.

FIA/MEGA

It may come as no surprise to some fans, since the NBA star can’t stop thirsting over his former flame’s photos. Just a few days ago, Tristan even showed support to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for her Twisted Sisters spinoff, titled Twisted Love. The father of two, 28, reposted the promo with the caption, “Extremely proud! @khloekardashian congratulations!”

His response came shortly after she took to Instagram Stories with a message revealing what viewers can expect. “We had such a great response to Twisted Sisters that we created a new show called Twisted Love, which premieres February 3. These crazy crimes of love and passion are shocking!! Can’t wait for you guys to watch with me. @investigationdiscovery,” she wrote.

Instagram

Even though Khloé and Tristan are in a much better place today, she “still feels burned” by her ex post-split. However, the reality star is trying her best to move forward so they can coparent their daughter, True Thompson, amicably.

“She’s striving to practice self-care and self-love and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s focused on being a great mom to True.”

Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Back in December 2019, the E! alum gave an update about their dynamic in the wake of his cheating scandal. “We are coparenting so well right now,” the Revenge Body host revealed. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters,” she added.

Despite their backstory, “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “She can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”