She has something to say. After Khloé Kardashian accepted a “promise ring” and a diamond necklace from ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq told her he had asked them for help to surprise the reality star. Apparently, some fans were not happy with her reaction to the gift and her friends for being in on the scheme. That led Khloé, 35, to seemingly respond to the backlash in an Instagram Story post.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she began her lengthy post. “As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is so over it, as am I, but I’m frustraded [sic] that people try to create something that’s really not there.”

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings toward ANYONE,” Khloé continued. “I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

The reality TV personality may be talking about her relationship drama with her ex and the father of her daughter, True Thompson. Tristan, 28, allegedly cheated on Khloé more than once, and while they seem to have ended things, the giving of gifts may have confused and worried some KUWTK fans.

Shutterstock

“I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative,” Khloé added. “I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I’m also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. Doesn’t mean I have to be their best friend. I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life. Regardless of what they have done or not done to me. I want people to be kinder in this world. We are all here to live and experience life. Therefore we may make mistakes along the way and if we are lucky we will grow from every mistake we make.”

The reality star concluded, “If we are blessed enough, we get to grow to be incredibly kind and beautiful people. I wish that for everybody in the world. I want peace and happiness for ALL. I’ve given it to God. I have been working on me from the inside out. I crave peace and happiness in the new year and forever after.”