Buckle up, y’all! Khloé Kardashian announced she will be working with Investigation Discovery again following the success of Twisted Sisters last year. “I’m excited to be executive producing my second show for Investigation Discovery,” the 35-year-old KUWTK star wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 16. “We had such a great response to Twisted Sisters that we created a new show called Twisted Love, which premieres February 3. These crazy crimes of love and passion are shocking!! Can’t wait for you guys to watch with me. @investigationdiscovery #TwistedLove.”

This time around, the “series looks at how love, of any kind, can go horribly wrong,” the press release reads. “This new six-part series shares tales of families, friends and lovers and documents how at any moment a trusted love can turn into a treacherous fate.”

Clearly, the Revenge Body host is a fan of these types of television shows. “I love the idea of love, but these stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic. I’ve been a long-time ID fan, and I’ve never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion,” she said in the memo.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but get excited about her new endeavor. One person wrote, “I love you, girl. Go for it. You can achieve whatever you want,” while another echoed, “Good for you!!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Is there anything you can’t do? Seriously, you are superwoman. Congratulations, Khloé! You’re the best.”

Last year, the blonde beauty announced she was producing the show on the anniversary of Tristan Thompson’s first cheating scandal — talk about timing! “My TV show titles are very ironic, LOL,” she quipped on social media in April 2019. “These titles and TV shows have been in the works for years. Twisted Sisters has been on air and is going into its second season. Thank you, ID network.”

Despite the ups and downs with her baby daddy, it seems like the Good American designer is in a great place these days as she constantly posts pictures with her daughter, True Thompson, or shows off her fabulous physique in the gym.

It’s Khloé’s world, and we’re just living in it!

Twisted Love premieres on Investigation Discovery Monday, February 3, at 9 p.m.