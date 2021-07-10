Tristan Thompson has responded to Lamar Odom‘s flirty comment he left on Khloé Kardashian‘s bikini photo she posted on Instagram on Friday, July 9, and seemingly referenced Lamar’s overdose in 2015.

Tristan, 30, comment, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” along with two shrugging emoji.

The cryptic comment seems to imply that if Lamar keeps “playing” with his commentary on his ex-wife’s Instagram, he would not be “brought” back to life like his overdose recovery.

Reps for Lamar, 41, and Tristan did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Before Tristan’s eyebrow-raising response, Lamar had commented, “Hottie,” on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram snapshot, in which she posed under an outdoor shower. He also included two fire emoji, two heart-eye emoji, one red heart emoji and two loved-up emoji.

While In Touch confirmed in September 2020 that Tristan and Khloé, 37, got back together following multiple cheating scandals, one of which included Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods, by June 2021, they had parted ways again.

“Khloé broke up with Tristan again,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé.”

Since then, Tristan, like Lamar, has also left thirsty comments on Khloé’s Instagram, including plenty of heart-eye emoji.

Before dating Tristan, the Good American founder and Lamar got married in 2009 after nine months of dating. In 2013, Lamar was accused of cheating and received a DUI before entering rehab — and in December of that year, Khloé filed for divorce. The pair put their separation on hold after his overdose, but eventually their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Since their official split, they haven’t kept up much contact. Lamar opened up about how difficult that has been during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[Khloé] was such a presence there during some of your hardest times,” host Andy Cohen noted before Lamar replied, “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer.”

Lamar went on to get engaged to Sabrina Parr in November 2019, but the engagement was called off a year later. The New York native opened up about their split on The Real in March. “Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” he said at the time. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time … [Sabrina] was very deceitful.”

In response, Sabrina told Hip Hollywood, “I didn’t respond. I’m not going to respond. Of course, I saw it. Everyone tagged me in it, and I’m going to just allow Lamar, for his narrative to be his narrative. I literally have no intention to respond to it.”