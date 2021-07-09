Wait, what?! Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband Lamar Odom left a flirty comment on her new sexy bikini photo on Friday, July 9.

“Hottie,” the 41-year-old commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s Instagram snapshot, in which she posed under an outdoor shower. He also included two fire emoji, two heart-eye emoji, one red heart emoji and two loved-up emoji.

The Good American founder, 37, and the former NBA star got married in 2009 after nine months of dating. In 2013, Lamar was accused of cheating and received a DUI before entering rehab — and in December of that year, Khloé filed for divorce. The pair put their separation on hold in 2015, when the former basketballer recovered from a near-fatal overdose. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Since their official split, they haven’t kept up much contact. Lamar opened up about how difficult that has been during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[Khloé] was such a presence there during some of your hardest times,” host Andy Cohen noted before Lamar replied, “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer.”

He added, “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

The Bravo star, 53, also noted that the famous family gave the former Los Angeles Laker a lot of love and support — and he asked Lamar if he missed that aspect of their relationship. “Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love, That’s genuine,” the athlete admitted. “You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life.”

Lamar went on to get engaged to Sabrina Parr in November 2019, but the engagement was called off a year later. The New York native opened up about their split on The Real in March. “Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” he said at the time. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time … [Sabrina] was very deceitful.”

In response, Sabrina told Hip Hollywood, “I didn’t respond. I’m not going to respond. Of course, I saw it. Everyone tagged me in it, and I’m going to just allow Lamar, for his narrative to be his narrative. I literally have no intention to respond to it.”