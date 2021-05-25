Missing you. Lamar Odom admitted in a candid interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show on Monday, May 24, that he’s not on speaking terms with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian or the rest of her family.

Lamar, 41, explained to the Bravo personality, 52, on his Sirius XM show where he stands with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “[Khloé] was such a presence there during some of your hardest times,” Andy said.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Lamar replied. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time, people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

As fans know, Khloé, 36, and the former basketball player tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2009 after nine months of dating. The couple broke up in 2013 when Lamar was accused of cheating and received a DUI before entering rehab. While Lamar and the reality star were still legally separated, their divorce was put on hold due to his near-fatal 2015 drug overdose. Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, and Khloé rushed to his side during his miraculous recovery.

The Khloé & Lamar star also revealed to Andy that he still misses the love and support from the Kar-Jenners. “Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love, That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them, it was one of the best times in my adult life,” he told the Watch What Happens Live host.

While Khloé filed for divorce again in 2016 and proceedings were finalized that same year, both she and Lamar have found (and lost) love once again. The Good American designer bore a daughter, True Thompson, with NBA player Tristan Thompson in 2018. The pair split in 2019 following multiple cheating allegations against Tristan, 30. However, they have since gotten back together during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamar was in a relationship with health coach Sabrina Parr, and the twosome announced their engagement in November 2019. A year later, Sabrina, 33, confessed the engagement had been called off. He spoke about their “deceitful” relationship in March during a virtual interview with talk The Real.

“Talking about her, it makes me sad because I don’t really like nobody taking advantage of me, especially for monetary reasons,” he said. “I used to really like, take her word for everything, and she was like, really lying to me the whole time … [Sabrina] was very deceitful.” The lifestyle guru didn’t respond to his comments.