Moving on. Tristan Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece. The romantic outing comes as the athlete expects baby No. 2 with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan, 31, and the mystery woman were seen walking through the streets of Mykonos around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to photos published by TMZ.

It is not currently clear who the woman is and how she met the NBA player. However, the pair could have crossed paths while Tristan partied at the club Bonbonniere earlier in the night.

He has been living it up during his trip to Greece, with the outlet adding that Tristan had spent time at the same club on Friday, July 15.

Mega Agency

Tristan recently made headlines when it was revealed that he and Khloé, 38, are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a rep for the Kardashians star said in a statement to In Touch on July 13.

In addition to the new baby, Khloé and Tristan are already the parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The news of baby No. 2 came seven months after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s third child, a son named Theo, in December 2021. The fitness instructor became pregnant in March 2021 when the Canada native was still in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

While Tristan initially denied he was Theo’s father, a paternity test proved that the baby is his. In January 2022, he issued a statement confirming that he is the father of Maralee’s son. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Despite hitting it off with the mystery woman in Greece, a source exclusively told In Touch that the father of three is “praying” he’ll get back together with Khloé.

“He’s begging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in,” the insider said.

However, the source added that Khloé has “has zero interest in giving him another shot” and has “moved on.” It was previously reported that the reality star is in a relationship with an investment banker.