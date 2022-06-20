Ready to mingle? Single Khloé Kardashian is reportedly in the “early stages” of a new romance after recently slamming rumors that she’s dating another professional athlete.

Fans saw the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson during the season finale of The Kardashians in June 2022 after his cheating scandal, so is she playing the dating field? Keep reading to find out everything we know about who she’s dating now!

Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating?

A source told PEOPLE on June 20, 2022, that the Good American founder is seeing someone and claimed she is feeling “really good” in the beginning stages of her new relationship.

What Has Khloé Kardashian Said About Having a New Boyfriend?

An Instagram fan account @kardashiansocial posted a screenshot of a text message claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is dating “another NBA player” on Friday, June 17. The post was initially posted to the popular celebrity gossip account @duexmoi on its Instagram Stories as a part of an anonymous submission.

Khloé caught wind of the rumor and cleared the air after commenting under the @kardashiansocial post, saying the submission was “definitely not true.” “Thank you for the nice wishes, but I’m not dating a soul,” her comment read. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star shared a message that she saw on Twitter amid the romance rumors. “That’s the thing about healing, you heal into someone else,” the text read via Instagram Stories on Monday, June 20. “A completely new person, not even because you want to, but because who you were, you could no longer survive as,” the quote continued. “Let it go and let a new you happen.”

Khloé Kardashian Actively Coparents With Tristan

The Revenge Body star was spotted with the professional basketball player on Sunday, June 19, to celebrate Father’s Day with their daughter, True Thompson, 4. They were seen leaving lunch while Tristan was holding True in his arms and Khloé looked fantastic in a body-hugging black dress.

Although they come together to coparent their daughter, the former couple seemingly does not have a relationship beyond that. A fan tweeted their support to the youngest Kardashian sister in June 2022 saying, “I respect y’all for being on this positivity s—it, but F–K Tristan!!! #TheKardashians,” in which Khloé responded with four heart emojis.